SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Coroner on Tuesday gave a brief update on the investigation into the March 26 shooting death of a 22-year-old college student.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Evan Jeffery Gaines of Pinegate Drive died at the hospital.
“While at Spartanburg regional medical center, our investigation reveals that the decedent experienced a gunshot wound,” Clevenger said in an email.
Clevenger said the case is being investigated as a homicide by his office, along with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the USC Upstate Police Department.
Gaines is from Columbia but was living at the Campus Edge apartments on Pinegate Drive while attending USC Upstate, the coroner said.
USC Upstate police patrolled the campus and deputies were at the apartment complex, which is an off-campus complex, for several hours. FOX Carolina talked to Colin Foley, a USC Upstate student, who said he feels safe. He says the school sent an alert about the incident.
"They're really good about that on campus. Like, we had an issue awhile back- guess of an off-campus person walking onto campus and they assumed he was a threat so they sent out an immediate email," Foley said. "(Police) are very good at being around. I run the campus at like 7, 8 O'Clock at night, so it's getting dark when I get off work. I ride the (skate) board here and pretty much any of these roads on campus."
Foley is a student majoring in history.
"You come here- it's like people are learning and trying to better their lives, not trying for it to be cut short," he said.
Later Wednesday afternoon, the University released a statement on the student's death. They do believe the incident to be an isolated incident.
Read the full statement below:
USC Upstate is deeply saddened by the death of one of our students following an incident that occurred at an off-campus location. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and the USC Upstate Police Department is working closely with investigators. The university, in consultation with our Department of Public Safety, has determined this to be an isolated incident and that, currently, no threat to campus exists. USC Upstate has provided the campus community with access to counseling services, as needed. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff are—and always will be—the university’s first priorities.
- USC Upstate
On Tuesday, Clevenger said autopsy results had been returned in the case but he could not release the full results to protect the integrity of deputies' investigation as they work to apprehend a suspect.
Clevenger said he could confirm Gaines was shot one time but he could not disclose the location of the wound.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. Schools: First grade student suspended after bringing unloaded gun to school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.