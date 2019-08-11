ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are responding to a collision with injuries along Firetower Road near Hickory Road, dispatch confirmed.
The call came in just after 12:25 p.m.
Anderson County Coroner Josh Shore is responding to the scene as well as Highway Patrol. Shore confirmed one fatality.
No details were given on the victims.
Two are being transported to the hospital, dispatch officials say.
The scene is being investigated, stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more details.
