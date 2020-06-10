UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County dispatchers say law enforcement is investigating a reported shooting that unfolded Wednesday evening.
We were tipped off to the scene around 10 p.m., and confirmed with dispatch a call for a shooting came in from S. Church Street. However, details remain scarce as of writing.
The coroner's office did confirm to us around 10:24 p.m. they were responding.
This is the second reported shooting in Union County today. The first one turned fatal, leaving a man dead and another charged with murder.
We've reached out to authorities for information. Stay tuned for updates.
