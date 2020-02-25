SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed his office has been requested to a scene along Fernwood Glendale Road Tuesday afternoon.
Details remain extremely limited at this time.
We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Firefighters save dog found in burning home along Summit Drive in Greenville
Greer Police: Woman charged in kidnapping of victim who was stabbed and beaten; ask for help locating her
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.