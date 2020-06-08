GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Coroner's Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting along Fleetwood Drive, on Monday evening.
According to the coroner, they were called to the scene in reference to a gunshot victim around 9:15 p.m.
Details are limited at this time, but officials do not believe it was self inflicted. Deputies believe it was an isolated incident and is not a danger to the public.
Stay with us as we learn more.
