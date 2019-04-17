FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED confirms agents are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in Fountain Inn Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. in an area between SC 418 and Main Street.

SLED said their initial information is that a Fountain Inn police officer pulled over a vehicle after its license plate came back listed as stolen.

As the officer was approaching the vehicle, the driver got out and reportedly got into a scuffle with the officer.

SLED said the driver then got into the vehicle, initially pulled forward, then backed up into another Fountain Inn police cruiser that was arriving at the scene.

The vehicle then drove forward again, dragging the first officer.

SLED said that officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect’s car came to rest against a chain-link fence.



Witness video of Fountain Inn officer involved shooting Watch again Both officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The suspect was also taken to the hospital, where the Greenville County coroner said that suspect later died. The coroner said the shooting happened along Wall Street. Later Tuesday afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner identified the suspect as Chadwick Dale Martin Jr., 24, of Holland Street in Fountatin Inn. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso, the coroner said Wednesday. The manner of death is homicide. The investigation was unfolding behind the Bojangles on 418 as of noon Tuesday. SLED, the Fountain Inn Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.