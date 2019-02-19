GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville County Coroner said Tuesday the man and woman found stabbed at a motel Monday afternoon along Wade Hampton Boulevard were victims of homicide.
Deputies say the stabbing took place at the InTown Extended Stay Suites, the call came in at 12:46 p.m. Deputies arrived at 12:51 p.m.
Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a male and female victim inside the motel. The Greenville County Coroner responded to the scene shortly after, and confirmed the two deaths.
Monday night, the coroner identified the victims as 28-year-old Leanna Marie Mulle of Montis Drive in Greenville and 68-year-old Arthur Walker Hill II of Mountainview Avenue in Greenville.
Both were officially pronounced deceased at 1:07 p.m.
On Tuesday, the coroner revealed the cause of death for both victims to be stab wounds to the torso.
The coroner said both Mulle and Hill suffered their wounds during an altercation and the manner of death for Mulle and Hill was ruled homicide.
The coroner and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths.
Mulle's parents said Hill was her boyfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.