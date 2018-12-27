GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The coroner has ruled a fire that claimed an elderly, wheelchair-bound man's life on Christmas Eve was accidental.
According to Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler, the fire was at a residence along East Junior High Road.
Fowler says crews responded to a single story, wood frame cabin type structure around 10 p.m. The house was fully engulfed upon their arrival.
Fowler said Joseph William McCluney, 85, who was bound to a wheelchair, was found unresponsive in a rear bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, Fowler said, “It is not immediately known what started the fatal fire, however Gaffney Fire Department investigators, along with those from the South Carolina Fire Marshall’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are working to make that determination.”
On Thursday, Fowler said the autopsy revealed the cause of death to be smoke and soot inhalation.
The coroner said a heat lamp on the front porch sparked the fire.
"Investigators have determined the fire started from an electric heat lamp that was inside a small animal house on the front porch of the structure. I have ruled the death accidental," Fowler stated.
Fire Marshal Billy Bishop says it appears the homeowner had built a shelter for an animal and placed the heat lamp inside for warmth. Bishop says the lamp appears to have fallen and come into contact with materials inside the house and ignited at some point.
Bishop says there were no smoke detectors in the home and, although he doesn't believe in this situation it would have made a difference because of the homeowners disability, he stresses that they do save lives.
Bishop wants to remind the public that the Gaffney Fire Department will install smoke detectors for free. All residents need to do is contact the fire department for details.
