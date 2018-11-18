WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Coroner's Office said they were called to a Williamston home Sunday morning.
Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson said the office was called to assist after a body was found outside a residence in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive.
Simpson says the body was in the driveway, yard area when discovered. As of 11 a.m. the office was still on scene.
Anderson County deputies are also on scene.
Details surrounding the death are limited at this time.
