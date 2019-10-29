SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tuesday morning, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed they were investigating a death involving a hunting accident off Cowpens Clifton Road and Shady Acres Road.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, 66-year-old Douglas E. Patton of Valley Street in Spartanburg was found by a family member at the base of his hunting stand.
The coroner's office said Patton had been hunting in a stand approximately 32 feet off the ground.
When he didn't return late in the evening, family began to search for him and discovered Patton.
The coroner's office says it appears he fell from the tree stand. An autopsy is scheduled for today to get a better determination as to the cause of death.
MORE NEWS - Will Lewis' attorney says he has filed an appeal of the former sheriff's conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.