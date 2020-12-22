UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Union County Coroner's Office confirmed the death of 36-year-old Michael Land, Sr. to be the result of a homicide.
Capt. Kevin Powers, public information officer for Union Public Safety, said officers were dispatched to a home along Woodlawn Avenue on Friday around 6:13 p.m. for a report of a possible deceased person.
Powers says once officers entered the home they discovered the victim. The scene was then secured and investigators were notified.
While the cause of death is not immediately known, Powers says the case is being investigated as a homicide until evidence proves otherwise. Powers further confirmed the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had been requested to investigate.
The Union County Coroner's Office eventually identified the victim as Michael Land Sr. of Union. His family later provided photos for us, revealing he made his living landscaping and gave back to the community. Some of his acts included a free back to school bash for local kids, getting them school supplies, and more.
On Tuesday, the coroner's office said an autopsy performed at Newberry Pathology Group confirmed the suspicion of homicide. Both the coroner's office and agents with SLED continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.