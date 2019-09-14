GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person passed away after reportedly being stuck by a car Saturday morning along Wade Hampton Boulevard.
According to troopers, the driver of a 2001 Mazda four-door was traveling South on Wade Hampton around 5:09 a.m. when the Greenville County Coroner says a woman attempted to cross the street near Cherokee Drive.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was seatbelted, and unharmed during the collision.
Unfortunately, the woman did not make it.
"The cause of death is blunt force injuries. The manner of death is an accident," Greenville County Coroner Park Evans said.
Her identity has yet to be released.
The accident is under investigation by SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
