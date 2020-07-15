ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Coroner's Office are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday evening.
According to deputies, they responded to Mize Road in the Belton area around 5:02 p.m.
Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said deputies located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies began performing CPR until EMS crews arrived on scene. The victim, identified as James Eric Campbell, was transported to the AnMed Health-ED where he later died according to the coroner.
According to Coroner DoMcCown, there was a domestic altercation that led to the incident.
Deputies say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no danger to the public. Deputies say at this time, all parties involved have been identified and charges aren't anticipated.
Detectives and forensic investigators are actively investigating.
