Woodruff, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday officials confirmed that a structure fire had claimed one life Wednesday night.
Laurens County fire coordinator Greg Lindley confirmed to FOX Carolina that the fire happened on Harris Bridge Road in Woodruff.
On Thursday morning , Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek says the 42-year-old victim, now identified as Korey Cantrell, died around 8:49 p.m. due to the fire in his home.
Cheek said the cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and thermal burns.
The Laurens Co. Coroner's Office, SLED and Laurens Co. Sheriff's Dept. are continuing to investigate.
