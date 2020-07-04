SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews responded to a reported drowning in Seneca Saturday night, but the coroner's office reports that thankfully, nobody drowned.
Scott Krein, emergency manager for Oconee County Emergency Services, says the possible pool drowning was called in some time around 9 p.m. from Evelyn Drive.
On Sunday, the Oconee County Coroner's Office reported a drowning did not occur.
