NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Newberry County Coroner announced Sunday that a 20-month-old child had passed away after being struck by a car Saturday night.
The accident took place at 8 p.m. on Macedonia Church Road near Wheeland School Road, just 2.7 miles North of Prosperity.
Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland said a 2002 Chevrolet SUV was travelling East on Macedonia Church when it struck a small child that was crossing the road, heading North. The child succumbed to his injuries.
The coroner identified the young boy as 20-month-old Madden James Madray of Prosperity. An autopsy to determine exact cause of death is scheduled for Monday, February 11.
The accident remains under investigation, though Sutherland said there are no charges.
