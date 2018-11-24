SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road Locator

The Spartanburg County Coroner and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road. 

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County Coroner said Saturday morning that they were investigating a fatal crash. 

Troopers say the accident occurred at 5:33 a.m. All lanes were still blocked on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road as of 7:45 a.m.

The coroner can confirm at least one fatality as a result of the two car collision. 

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time. 

Both the Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating the incident. 

