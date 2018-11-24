SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County Coroner said Saturday morning that they were investigating a fatal crash.
Troopers say the accident occurred at 5:33 a.m. All lanes were still blocked on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road as of 7:45 a.m.
The coroner can confirm at least one fatality as a result of the two car collision.
The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.
Both the Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating the incident.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Suspect in custody following armed robbery at Greenville County convenience store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.