SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says a second victim who was shot in October 2020 has now died, less than two months after the shooting happened.
Previously, we reported about the shooting along Walden Circle on October 25. Deputies say they responded early that morning to find two people shot with a gunshot wound each. However, the coroner said at that time that one victim died: 51-year-old Kelli Eileen Curran, who died at the hospital shortly after 4 a.m.
On Friday, Dec. 11, the office identified the second victim as 37-year-old Timothy Keith Thompson II of Spartanburg. He died of his injuries suffered that morning, passing away just before 7 p.m. Friday. The coroner’s office says a forensic examination is slated for Saturday.
The homicide investigation for both Curran and Thompson is ongoing, with no suspects named as of writing. Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
