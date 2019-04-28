SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - An elderly man has passed away following a single-car collision near Seneca.
Oconee County coroner Karl Addis says 70-year-old Johnny C. Patterson passed away after the collision on West Oak Highway, east of the city.
Addis says the collision happened around 11 a.m., and Patterson passed away just before 12:50 p.m. at Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Details surrounding the collision were not immediately available from SCHP.
Addis says an autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.