SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner said Monday that an autopsy found an elderly man suffered cardiac arrest prior to crashing his car Sunday morning.
Coroner Karl Addis says 70-year-old Johnny C. Patterson passed away after the collision on West Oak Highway, east of the city.
Addis says the collision happened around 11 a.m., and Patterson passed away just before 12:50 p.m. at Oconee Memorial Hospital. An autopsy found he died from a cardiact related medical event which led to the collision.
SCHP released more details on the collision later on Sunday night.
SCHP says Patterson was driving his Dodge Ram truck west on the highway, but went off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected and went off the left side, hitting a ditch.
Patterson was not wearing a seat belt.
