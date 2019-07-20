SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Coroner Office and Seneca Police Department reported today from SLED that a DNA comparison on file has matched the DNA profile established from the body found in late June.
The decedent is Teresa Marlene Hatchell Sell, a woman formerly from Easley and 55 years of age.
Her death remains under investigation by the Seneca Police and Oconee County Coroner Office.
If anyone recognizes her and has any information where Ms. Sell may have been living at or who she may have associated with, is requested to Captain Casey Bowling with the Seneca Police Department at (864) 973-3441.
