PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner confirmed his office is investigating the death of a child in the Pendleton area Tuesday afternoon.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said their deputies were called to a residence along Kirk Lane around 4:00 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 3-month-old.
The young child was transported to an area hospital, where they were unfortunately pronounced deceased.
Coroner Greg Shore says an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, though he does not believe the child's death is suspicious.
No further details were immediately available. Stay with us for updates.
