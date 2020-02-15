PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner's Office says two people who died in a house fire Saturday morning were not the homeowners, and investigators believe the pair forced their way inside.
THE INITIAL REPORT
Coroner Greg Shore was able to say he had a member of his office on scene of the Whitten Road residence, just off Looper Road around 10 a.m.
The West Pelzer Fire Department says they responded to the early morning fire. Anderson County deputies were also on scene assisting. At this time, deputies say it is not a criminal investigation.
Shore later confirmed to us that two people died in the fire. Their identities have not been released as of writing.
NEW DETAILS EMERGE
In a press release sent to media outlets around 11:45 p.m., Shore said the same home on Looper Road was hit by fire twice in the same day.
The first fire broke out around 12:20 a.m. According to Shore's release, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames. Crews extinguished the flames, and Shore says phone contact was made with the homeowners, who were on vacation in Myrtle Beach. Per Shore, firefighters were told no people were home, only two pets.
However, the structure reignited around 10 a.m., and crews returned to the scene to again put out the flames. While hosing down hot spots, Shore said crews found a body.
MAN WHO DIED WAS THE HOMEOWNERS' SON
While investigating the first victim they found, crews on scene found the second victim. When asked, the homeowners said the two victims were not supposed to be there, and apparently forced entry into the residence.
The male victim was identified as 29-year-old Edward Tate Jr., who Shore notes was the son of the homeowners. The 21-year-old female victim has not been identified, pending notification of her family.
Shore says Tate and the woman died of smoke inhalation, but notes illicit drug abuse may have been a contributing factor in their deaths.
Foul play does not appear to be involved. The investigation is ongoing.
