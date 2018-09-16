SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said they are investigating the death of an inmate.
The coroner identified the deceased as 54-year-old Scott Monroe.
According to the coroner's office, Monroe was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional at 11:44 p.m. Friday.
He had been admitted the previous day, and was being treated for natural causes and had previous treatment for other natural ailments, the coroner said.
The coroner's office said an autopsy was performed Sunday and no trauma that would have led to his death was discovered.
