SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner said a man has died after crashing a motorcycle on Sunday near the Applebee’s restaurant on East Main Street in Spartanburg.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Edwin Rolando Vasquez, 44, of Quartermaster Road in Spartanburg, was riding a motorcycle at about ten miles per hour when he hit a curb and then fell off the bike and struck his head. Vasquez was not wearing a helmet.
Vasquez was taken to the hospital where Clevenger said he passed away on Tuesday morning.
Clevenger said an autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death are pending further testing.
