WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County coroner reports to FOX Carolina that a male suspect in a stabbing in Williamston took his own life Thursday evening.
Dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina earlier in the evening deputies were actively responding to a scene on Longview Drive, but could not release more details at the time.
A viewer tipped FOX Carolina off to the scene indicating multiple law enforcement units on scene along with EMS.
Later on Thursday evening, Anderson County coroner Greg Shore confirmed that this scene was a stabbing, and that a report of shots fired nearby turned out to involve the suspect.
Shore indicated the Longview Drive scene was a stabbing scene. Later, Shore says the suspect shot himself on Harper Street. Shore says the suspect died on scene.
Further details weren't immediately available, including details on any victims of the stabbing. FOX Carolina remains on scene to gather information. Stay tuned for the latest.
