SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they have been summoned to the scene of a hit-and-run Friday night.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina the office is responding to the scene on Rainbow Lake Road, near the intersections with Mitchell Lane and Bible Church Road.
Initial details on the scene were not immediately available. However, SCHP's live collision tracker website says the scene was reported just before 9 p.m. and that the roadway is blocked.
We have a crew en route to the scene right now. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.