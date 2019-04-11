ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a teen was found shot to death in a car at an Anderson apartment complex Thursday morning.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown said the victim was found at Anderson Crossing Apartments on E. Beltline Boulevard.
The victim was identified as Hunter Eston Sizemore, 19.
Sizemore was from Pendleton and, per the coroner, did not live at the apartment complex.
McCown said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
McCown and Anderson police are investigating.
