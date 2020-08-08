LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A teen has passed away after a collision that happened in Laurens County on August 3, 2020.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office says that 15 year old Madison Craven passed away at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. on August 8.
Details are not available on the collision at this time.
Stay with us as we learn more.
