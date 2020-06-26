Generic tractor trailer semi truck 18-wheeler
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A truck driver has passed away after working on a mechanical part that broke and injured him mortally, Spartanburg County Coroner Clevenger says. 

Coroner Clevenger identified him as 68 year old, Freddie Calvin Williams Jr.

He passed away at CMC Recycling along Nazareth Church Road. 

The incident is still under investigation at this time. 

