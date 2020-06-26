SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A truck driver has passed away after working on a mechanical part that broke and injured him mortally, Spartanburg County Coroner Clevenger says.
Coroner Clevenger identified him as 68 year old, Freddie Calvin Williams Jr.
He passed away at CMC Recycling along Nazareth Church Road.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg City Council votes to unanimously adopt mask ordinance to require close contact employees to wear masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.