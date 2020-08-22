TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a camper fire where two bodies were reportedly found Saturday.
Coroner Greg Shore said his office was investigating around 4:15 p.m. to the scene along Cedar Grove Road in Townville. Details were still developing as of 4:20 p.m., and Shore said it was still too early to determine cause of death.
Townville VFD chief Billy McAdams confirmed to FOX Carolina his firefighters responded, and that Anderson County deputies and the Fire Investigation team were now looking into what happened.
We've reached out to ACSO for information.
Stay tuned for updates.
