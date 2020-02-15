PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed their office was on scene of a fire in West Pelzer Saturday afternoon.
Coroner Greg Shore was able to say he had a member of his office on scene of the Whitten Road residence, just off Looper Road.
The West Pelzer Fire Department says they responded to the early morning fire. Anderson County deputies were also on scene assisting. At this time, deputies say it is not a criminal investigation.
Shore later confirmed to us that two people died in the fire. Their identities have not been released as of writing.
We are working to learn more, stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
