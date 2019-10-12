UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Union County Coroner announced the death of a 16-year-old boy who was severely burned when his family's restaurant exploded on July 13 of this year.
According to officials, Cole Harris was sitting inside the Old English restaurant on Jane Glymph Goree Boulevard , waiting for his father to finish cutting the grass when the explosion occurred.
Harris was rescued by family members who ran in to save him. Though, he sustained burns to about 92% of his body.
He was immediately taken to the Augusta Burn Center in Georgia, and has been treated there for the last few months.
Unfortunately, Cole passed away on October 12.
The Coroner says the Union County Sheriff's Office, the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, the Santuc Volunteer Fire Department, and other agencies continue to investigate the incident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Union County explosion burns 16-year-old; transported to Augusta Burn Center
