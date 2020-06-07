SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they're investigating a single vehicle collision that left one person dead, and another injured.
The accident occurred on SC-150 near Glenn Springs Road around 11:30 p.m. Troopers say a 2000 Pontiac Firebird, carrying two passengers, was traveling West when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway.
They reportedly hit a tree and overturned. The driver unfortunately passed away, while the passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Later Sunday afternoon, the Spartanburg County Coroner identified the driver as 17-year-old Shelly Ann-Marie Burgess. She had just graduated from Union High School.
Troopers say the accident is under investigation.
