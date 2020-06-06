GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating a fatal shooting along Meadows Street on Saturday.
The victim died from his injuries and was pronounced at the scene just after 1:00 a.m.
He was identified as 31-year old Brandon Derrel Moton.
The incident is still under investigation and details will be released as they are made available.
