SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a woman was found dead after a house fire Saturday afternoon.
Hilltop Fire District responded to the fire around 1:26 p.m.
Firefighters say that the fire smothered itself out by the time they arrived on scene. After brief inspection, they found a body inside the home.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office are investigating.
Later Saturday evening, the coroner said the person who was found dead was 57-year-old Tammy Ruth Melton, who lived at the home. A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday, August 10.
