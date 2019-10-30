GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a car Wednesday evening.
The office says the woman was found on the 1900 block of Old Easley Bridge Road and that the scene was cleared when FOX Carolina checked in. However, we're told this doesn't appear suspicious as of writing.
The woman was not identified as of writing.
Greenville County deputies also responded to the scene.
