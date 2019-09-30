CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Monday, the Cherokee County Coroner's Office identified a woman whose body was found in a ravine behind a Gaffney home on September, 26.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was reportedly assisting Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department investigators in regard to a missing person. When conducting a search warrant on a residence of interest on Union Highway, they found the body in a nearby ravine.
The Coroner says the body of 35-year-old Jamie Lynn Buser was covered with trash from the ravine. She was discovered around 8:50 p.m. by investigators.
"Based on the investigation, the body appeared to have been there since the afternoon of September 23. I have ruled Buser’s cause of death is due to gunshot wound. The manner of death has been ruled homicide," Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.
Through the investigation, deputies said they were able to identify 42-year-old Marshall Dupree Lee as a suspect. They say Lee lived at the residence near where Buser's body was found
He was subsequently arrested and is being held on murder and other charges.
Authorities say a family member of Buser told them she had left her Chicago area home on September 19, en route to Charlotte.
She allegedly met Lee on the internet, and investigators believe she had been staying in a Charlotte hotel before driving to Cherokee County to meet Lee. Her car was found along Old Race Track Road, a few blocks from Lee's house.
A friend reported her missing on September 24 when they said she wasn't picking up their phone calls.
The investigation is active.
MORE NEWS
Police charge man in Greenville road rage crash, 13-year-old who was struck remains in critical condition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.