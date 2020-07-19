GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found in a shallow grave Sunday afternoon.
A news release from Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler revealed that the woman was found in a corn field near Concord Heights in Gaffney, discovered by sheriff's deputies. According to Fowler, the woman had been reported missing by family members.
Her identity was not shared immediately. Fowler says an autopsy will be performed to confirm identity and cause of death.
Stay tuned for updates on this breaking story.
