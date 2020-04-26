SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced the death of a woman who had been found suffering from a gunshot wound at an East Main Street apartment complex on April 14.
Officers said they were dispatched to the Reserve at Hillcrest around 3 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Once on scene, police say they discovered an unresponsive female with a single gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom.
EMS arrived and transported her to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
On April 24 at 9:16 a.m., Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 26-year-old Jade Williams of Gaffney passed away as a result of her injuries.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. However, their investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who has information on this active investigation can give information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIME-SC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
