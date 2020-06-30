ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Coroner has identified the two fatalities reported after a fatal crash along Dobbins Bridge Road on Tuesday night.
The coroner says the driver of the vehicle died, and a pedestrian died.
A woman on scene told FOX Carolina crews that her sister-in-law was checking the mailbox when she was hit and killed by a car during the incident.
The coroner later identified the driver of the vehicle as 30 year old Grayson Dean Mathis.
The pedestrian was identified by the coroner as Brenda Mary Wilson, 54. She died after being struck by the vehicle driven by Mathis.
Investigators reported that Anderson Police Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Grayson Dean Mathis at 6:58 p.m.
Mathis failed to stop, officials say.
Around 7:09, while being pursued by APD, Mathis loss control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway, through a yard, and struck Wilson as she was going to her mailbox.
Mathis' vehicle then struck another vehicle at the residence.
The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team are investigating the accident.
MORE NEWS - 2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.