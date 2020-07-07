SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced the passing of a 63-year-old woman after she was reportedly hit by a train Sunday.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says Ms. Lorraine Kay Osteen of Stevens Grove Road in Spartanburg was struck by a rail car at the intersection of Sibley Street and Seminole Drive sometime between 10:35 p.m. and 10:41 p.m. on July 5.
She was transported for treatment to Spartanburg Medical Center, but unfortunately passed away as a result of her injuries in the early hours of July 7.
The investigation into her death is pending a forensic examination and toxicology reports.
