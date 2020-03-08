ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner says a woman who stopped to help an injured deer while walking along a roadway was hit, and unfortunately killed, early Sunday morning.
According to Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson, Andrea Leigh Owens, 39, and her husband were walking home along Due West Road near Griffin Farm Road around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
A news release says Owens and her husband happened upon a deer that had been struck, and was injured along the roadway.
Simpson says the couple was rendering aid to the injured animal when Owens was struck by another vehicle.
She unfortunately passed away as a result of her injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with the Anderson County Coroner's Office, are investigating the incident.
