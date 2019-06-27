SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Coroner said an autopsy was performed Thursday on the woman’s remains found on Asbury Drive and in a creek adjacent to Beech Drive.
A woman’s head, torso, and other bones were found.
Coroner Karl Addis said the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition but he believes the woman was between 25 to 45 when she died.
“The autopsy was inconclusive and did not provide a cause of death,” Addis said in a news release.
Addis believes the woman died within the past year.
“Further anthropology studies will required to assist with the death investigation,” Addis stated. “These studies could take weeks to months to be performed.:
Addis said the woman was found with no teeth and noted, “it appeared she had no teeth for a while.”
Addis said the woman’s torso was clad in a Be Inspired brand multi-colored sports bra.
“This line of sports attire once was distributed by the Belk’s Corporation, however this does not mean this decedent obtained this specific item at Belk’s,” Addis said in the news release.
The size and colors of this clothing are not being released at this time.
Addis said he has not yet received any DNA results in the case yet.
