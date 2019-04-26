ELBERTON, GEORGIA (FOX Carolina) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced late Thursday afternoon that they're investigating a small plane crash in Georgia.
According to the FAA, a Super Acro Sport 1 aircraft crashed into trees north of Brewers Bridge Road just outside of Elberton, Georgia.
The crash was reported around 2:40 p.m.
The pilot, who has yet to be identified, was the only person on board. At the time of the crash authorities on scene confirmed the pilot was injured and taken to a hospital in Athens, GA. At this time the condition of the victim is unknown.
Elbert County Emergency Management says the pilot, from Hartwell, bought the plane a few weeks ago and picked it up Thursday from a company in Saluda, SC.
The FAA said they'll release the aircraft registration when possible.
An investigation is underway by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the probably cause of the crash.
Correction: This article has been corrected to say that the pilot of the plane that crashed has not in fact died as misreported earlier, and at this time his condition is unknown.
