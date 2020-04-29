(FOX Carolina) - Costco posted new guidance on their website that starting on May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering while shopping.
The rule will not apply to children under the age of 2 or people with medical conditions that make them unable to wear masks.
Below is the full statement:
To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.
The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
Click here to read about more of Costco's coronavirus precautions.
