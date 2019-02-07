PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner has been summoned to a scene in Pacolet Thursday evening.
County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that Pacolet police are on scene leading the investigation on the 600 block of Dogwood Circle. Dispatchers also confirmed the coroner was en route to the scene around 9:19 p.m.
FOX Carolina is working to get more details and as reached out to Pacolet PD. Stay tuned for updates.
