CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies are investigating after a couple was found shot and killed inside their home near Gaffney early Thursday evening.
CCSO confirmed with FOX Carolina they were responding to a home on Covered Bridge Road earlier in the evening.
A FOX Carolina photographer on scene confirmed that the coroner's office was also responding.
Later in the evening, Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed to FOX Carolina that a man and woman were found deceased in the home. According to Mueller, family members went to the home to tell the woman that a relative had passed away and they needed to make funeral arrangements. However, the family noticed a broken iPad laying on the ground when they arrived, and when they knocked on the door nobody answered. When the family opened the door, they saw the inside of the house was in disarray and called law enforcement.
Deputies and the coroner later confirmed the deaths and say there is no suspect as of writing and no danger to the community.
Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler later identified the couple as 71-year-old Ronald D. Gallman and 68-year-old Linda C. Gallman. According to Fowler, the two were found in their bedroom by deputies during their welfare check Thursday afternoon. Fowler also says it appears that both appeared to have been deceased since late Wednesday and died within a short time of each other. He also confirmed both died from being shot.
The coroner and the forensics team continue to investigate, which will include autopsies.
