GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to online court records, a security company has filed a response denying allegations in a wrongful death lawsuit after a deadly shooting at Lavish Lounge nightclub earlier this year.
Two people, 23-year-old Mykala Bell and 51-year-old Clarence Sterling, were killed when investigators say gunmen opened fire during a Foogiano concert at the club on July 4. Multiple others were injured.
In August, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Bell against the club, its owner, rapper Foogiano, rapper Gucci Mane and a member of Foogiano's entourage. The lawsuit is also suing Sierra Six Safety and Security, a firm providing security at the venue on the night of the shooting.
The lawsuit claims neither Foogiano nor his entourage were searched for weapons and that Bell was unlawfully restrained while trying to escape the gunfire.
In an answer to the lawsuit filed on Oct. 7, Sierra Six Safety and Security says the company was hired to provide armed security for the parking lot outside Lavish Lounge. The company says in the filing it did not provide any services inside the club.
According to the court document, Sierra Six Safety and Security says it was not hired to check IDs at the door of the club or conduct pat-down checks at any entry points. The company also denies any allegations of restraining Bell, saying she was located outside of their contracted area of control when she was inside the club.
The company claims employees and bouncers of Lavish Lounge were responsible for conducting pat-down searches.
