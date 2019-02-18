ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a collision in Anderson County along Hwy 24 at the double bridges.
Troopers say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m.
According to Anderson County Dispatch, the accident involved an 18-wheeler and two sedans. The tractor trailer was a livestock truck. Dispatch confirmed it was carrying chickens at the time of the accident
The Anderson County Coroner has confirmed he is responding to the scene.
Details are limited at this time. We have a crew en route.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
